Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 270,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.