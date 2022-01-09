Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

