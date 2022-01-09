Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40.

