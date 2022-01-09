Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.38 and a 1 year high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

