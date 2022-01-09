Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $255.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

