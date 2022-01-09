Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 41.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $263.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

