Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $149.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

