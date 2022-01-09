Vectorspace AI (VXV) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00008949 BTC on major exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $146.86 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00414524 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000944 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.41 or 0.01267901 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,860,574 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

