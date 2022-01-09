Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Financial Analysis

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Turquoise Hill Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07 Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 2.87 $406.29 million $2.62 5.88

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Turquoise Hill Resources. Turquoise Hill Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vedanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vedanta and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 1 3 1 0 2.00

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Vedanta.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81% Turquoise Hill Resources 28.23% 6.04% 3.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vedanta beats Turquoise Hill Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

