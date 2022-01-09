Verdant Earth Technologies Ltd. (VDNT) Plans to Raise $50 Million in January 17th IPO

Verdant Earth Technologies Ltd. (VDNT) plans to raise $50 million in an initial public offering on the week of January 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,300,000 shares at $7.00-$9.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $178.2 million.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Verdant Earth Technologies Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a development stage green energy company in the process of repurposing and recommissioning a traditional baseload power plant to run on renewable fuel. Our goal is to develop a network of renewable energy projects in Australia that would include hydrogen production facilities producing green hydrogen. We believe co-development of green energy projects with hydrogen production facilities will serve the dual purpose of reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels and supporting broad decarbonization goals. Our first project is the recommissioning and conversion to biofuels of a 146 MW electric baseload power generation plant, where we also intend to co-locate hydrogen fuel production technology to produce green hydrogen. According to a report commissioned by the Council of Australian Governments, global demand for hydrogen exported from Australia could be almost one million tonnes by 2030, adding A$11 billion (or US$8 billion) in GDP growth each year by 2050. “.

Verdant Earth Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2018 and has 17 employees. The company is located at Level 33, Colonial Centre 52 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000 Australia and can be reached via phone at +61 2 9227 8900.

