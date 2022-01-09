Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 612,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

