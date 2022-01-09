Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 20.1% in December

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,472,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

