Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EnerSys worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

