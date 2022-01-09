Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of OPKO Health worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

