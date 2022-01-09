Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 109.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 36.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 99.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 15.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 152.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ:KE opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $99,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $517,195. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.