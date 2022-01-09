Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,559 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Essent Group worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 131,365 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

