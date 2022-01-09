Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 156,443 Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Betterware de Mexico worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $717.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. The firm had revenue of $117.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.45%.

Betterware de Mexico Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

