VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in December

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSF opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $66.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

