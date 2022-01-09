Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,710 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($36.52).

VCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.84) to GBX 2,060 ($27.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,428 ($32.72) on Thursday. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 2,042 ($27.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($36.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,375.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,491.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.13), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($251,346.40). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.35), for a total transaction of £14,850 ($20,010.78).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

