ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $775.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 82.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 872,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after purchasing an additional 812,749 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

