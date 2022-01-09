Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $103,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

