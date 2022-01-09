Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €257.79 ($292.94).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €187.74 ($213.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of €181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

