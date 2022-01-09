Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.72

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 126491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.9855 per share. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

