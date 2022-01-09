Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $78.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.38.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.