Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $401.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

