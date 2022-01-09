Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) PT Raised to €43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €43.00 ($48.86) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

