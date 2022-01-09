WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 14,762 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

NASDAQ AROW opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $584.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.66. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.