WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $116,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

