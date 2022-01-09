WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $323,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 428.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $106.39 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

