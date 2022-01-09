WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

DFAX opened at $26.23 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08.

