WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 566 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

