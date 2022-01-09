Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Watsco worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $299.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.95. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.74 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

