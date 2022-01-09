Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $262,051.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.31 or 0.07450704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.81 or 1.00034721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.