Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $180.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.82. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

