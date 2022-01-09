We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 3,439 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BrightView by 77,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

