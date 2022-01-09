We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 280,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

