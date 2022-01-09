We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $84,723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

