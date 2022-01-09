We Are One Seven LLC Sells 184 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $503.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.07. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.