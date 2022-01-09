We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Copart by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

