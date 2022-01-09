Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.02

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 13829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $761,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

