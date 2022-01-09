Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

CLLS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CLLS opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.18.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 671.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

