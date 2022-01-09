Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $205.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.14.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

