Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $29.00 at Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEN. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.47.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

