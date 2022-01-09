West Branch Capital LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $218.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

