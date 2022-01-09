West Branch Capital LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 308,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 118,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

