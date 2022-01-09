West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 286 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

