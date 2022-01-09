Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$352.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.