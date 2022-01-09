Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

WBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

