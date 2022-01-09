William L. Macias Sells 26,813 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $7.99 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $918.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Immunovant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Immunovant by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

