WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in JD.com by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,203,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

NASDAQ JD opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

